Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia: eight people in serious and extremely serious condition in hospitals

31 victims of enemy attacks on Zaporizhia and the region in recent days are currently in hospitals. Among them, eight people are in serious and extremely serious condition.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

"Explosive injuries, fractures, contusions, and traumatic amputation of limbs: 31 victims of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the region are in hospitals in the regional center. Eight people are in serious and extremely serious condition. Doctors assess the condition of the other victims as average," the report says.

Fedorov noted that people are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

See more: Сonsequences of Russian Federation’s night strikes on Zaporizhzhia: high-rise building and houses damaged. PHOTO