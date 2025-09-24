Сonsequences of Russian Federation’s night strikes on Zaporizhzhia: high-rise building and houses damaged. PHOTO

On the night of Wednesday, 24 September, Russian troops once again attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, one apartment building and three private houses were damaged as a result of the night attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

Utilities have begun work on closing the windows with OSB sheets.

Fedorov also showed the consequences of one of the attacks on the city.





There is no further information on the enemy's night attack on the city.

Earlier, the RMA reported that Russians had attacked Zaporizhzhia once again, and a fire broke out. In the afternoon of 23 September, the enemy struck five times at Zaporizhzhia, killing one person, wounding others and damaging warehouses.