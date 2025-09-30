ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10278 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction Fightings in Kramatorsk direction
4 193 11

Enemy has occupied Poltavka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Serebrianskyi Forestry, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders occupied and advanced near Poltavka in Donetsk region. The enemy is also advancing in Zaporizhzhia region and in Serebrianka forestry.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Poltava (Donetsk region) and advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region), Poltavka (Donetsk region) and in Serebrianka forestry," the statement said.

Read more on Telegram channel!

map
Photo: DeepState
map
Photo: DeepState
map
Photo: DeepState

Read more: Ruscists repelled near Volodymyrivka. Enemy has advanced in three regions, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1512) Donetsk region (4571) Bakhmutskyy district (419) Kramatorskyy district (599) Zaporizkyy district (165) Serebryanka (4) Poltavka (12) Novoivanivka (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 