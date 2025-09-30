Enemy has occupied Poltavka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Serebrianskyi Forestry, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders occupied and advanced near Poltavka in Donetsk region. The enemy is also advancing in Zaporizhzhia region and in Serebrianka forestry.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Poltava (Donetsk region) and advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region), Poltavka (Donetsk region) and in Serebrianka forestry," the statement said.

Read more on Telegram channel!

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Read more: Ruscists repelled near Volodymyrivka. Enemy has advanced in three regions, - DeepState. MAP