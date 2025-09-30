4 193 11
Enemy has occupied Poltavka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Serebrianskyi Forestry, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian invaders occupied and advanced near Poltavka in Donetsk region. The enemy is also advancing in Zaporizhzhia region and in Serebrianka forestry.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Poltava (Donetsk region) and advanced near Novoivanivka (Zaporizhzhia region), Poltavka (Donetsk region) and in Serebrianka forestry," the statement said.
