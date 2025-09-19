Russian occupiers are making progress in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove back the enemy near Volodymyrivka. The enemy has advanced near Shakhove, Kindrashivka, Shandryholove, Zelena Dolyna and Novoivanivka," they said.

Read more: Russians have advanced in Kindrashivka and two other settlements in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP







