Russians have advanced in Kindrashivka and two other settlements in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced in three settlements in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novosilka and Novoivanivka," the report says.
