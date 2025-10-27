Ukrainian drone operators destroyed two trucks with gun and ammunition inside. VIDEO

Fighters of the Ivan Franko Group struck enemy equipment near Yelyzavetivka in the Dobropillia sector.

According to Censor.NET, the attack drones destroyed two occupiers' military trucks along with a gun and ammunition.

The footage shows the occupiers’ vehicle burning and exploding as the ammunition detonates.

Earlier, it was reported that Ivan Franko Group drone operators destroyed 11 pieces of equipment in the Donetsk sector.

