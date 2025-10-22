926 2
Ivan Franko Group drone operators destroyed 11 pieces of equipment in Donetsk direction. VIDEO
Drone operators of the Ivan Franko Group are destroying enemy logistics and personnel in the Donetsk sector.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers were hit by attack drones:
-
6 cars;
-
5 motorcycles;
-
10 Russian servicemen.
The released footage shows the invaders scattering in the forest belts and flying along the roads to escape from Ukrainian drones.
As reported earlier, the fighters of the Ivan Franko Group unit destroyed a dozen pieces of equipment and personnel of the Russian military.
