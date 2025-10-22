Six occupiers down: combat work by drone operators of 66th SMB in Lyman direction. VIDEO 18+

The drone operators of the 66th SMB named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave killed at least six occupiers in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, the unit's page has published a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Autumn is making its own adjustments to the nature of the fighting on the Lyman front. The thick "greenery" is gradually falling off, so the occupiers have less and less chance to hide from the vigilant supervision of the operators of the attack UAVs of the 66th SMB named after Prince M. the Brave. Single temporarily alive Russians in the landings are no longer an unattainable target. After all, when the drone operators of the 2nd mech battalion "Grandsons of Adolfina" go hunting, the occupier detected means the occupier destroyed!" the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

