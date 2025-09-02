ENG
Fighters of 66th SMB eliminated regiment of occupiers in Lyman sector. VIDEO

Summer campaign in the Lyman sector: fighters of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Prince Mykhailo Khorobryi released footage showing the elimination of an entire regiment of Russian troops. According to the brigade’s social media posts, since the beginning of summer Ukrainian defenders have eliminated more than 2,200 Russian occupiers, with about 60% of strikes resulting in enemy deaths on the battlefield, Censor.NET reported.

At the same time, despite suffering heavy losses, Russian occupying forces still maintain at least a sixfold numerical advantage in the sector of responsibility of the 66th SMB, the defenders added.

