The operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces have destroyed 2,500 enemy howitzers and guns since the beginning of 2024.

Artillery continues to be an effective firepower tool. It supports infantry assaults and works in any weather. Even now, the occupiers are forced to disperse their combat formations over longer distances. This has led to a decrease in the density of fire in certain areas of the frontline, Censor.NET reports.

"An artillery battery in the Russian army has 6-8 guns. A division has an average of 18-24 guns. A brigade - 3-4 divisions. That is, 2,500 destroyed guns and howitzers are the equivalent of an average of 119 artillery divisions or almost 34 artillery brigades," the fighters added.

