Marines hit 1,300 enemy targets in month: equipment, warehouses, dugouts, positions, manpower. VIDEO

In August, pilots of the 34th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade of the 30th Marine Corps carried out more than 1300 precision strikes on enemy targets.

The soldiers worked both on the front line and deep in the enemy's rear, destroying equipment, warehouses, dugouts, positions, and occupiers' manpower, Censor.NET reports.

