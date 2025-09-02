518 1
Artillery brigade fighters destroyed two enemy guns and camouflaged ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol successfully fired on the positions of the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector, destroying 2 enemy guns and a camouflaged ammunition depot.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page.
