Border guards destroyed enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, border guards operating FPV drones of the "Forpost" brigade accurately targeted the heavy flamethrower system TOS "Solntsepyok", shelters and enemy manpower.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the successful combat work of the Ukrainian soldiers has been posted on social media.

