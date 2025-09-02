1 201 2
Border guards destroyed enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk direction, border guards operating FPV drones of the "Forpost" brigade accurately targeted the heavy flamethrower system TOS "Solntsepyok", shelters and enemy manpower.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the successful combat work of the Ukrainian soldiers has been posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password