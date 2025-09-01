Night hunt: SBGS drone operators destroy enemy drone launch site and 11 shelters. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance pilots from HORV, together with fighters from the STRIKS strike UAV company of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), operating as part of the Defense Forces, destroyed an enemy drone launch site and 11 enemy shelters during a night hunt, Censor.NET reports.

The strike on the occupiers was delivered in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction. Footage published on social media shows strike UAV operators carrying out more than 10 drops, each hitting the target precisely.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,082,990 personnel (+850 per day), 11,155 tanks, 32,248 artillery systems, 23,229 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS