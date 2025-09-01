Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,082,990 personnel (+850 per day), 11,155 tanks, 32,248 artillery systems, 23,229 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,082,990 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 1 September 2025 are estimated at:
personnel - about 1,082,990 (+850) people
tanks - 11,155 (+4) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23,229 (+17) units
artillery systems - 32,248 (+49) units
MLRS - 1,476 (+0) units
air defence systems - 1,213 (+0) units
aircraft - 422 (+0) units
helicopters - 341 (+1)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 55,276 (+214)
cruise missiles - 3,664 (+0)
ships/boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 60,399 (+94)
special equipment - 3,952 (+0)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
