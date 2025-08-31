USF units hit 613 enemy targets during day. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 613 unique enemy targets.
This is reported by the press service of the USF, Censor.NET reports.
In particular, the following targets were hit
- 160 units of personnel, of which 73 were eliminated;
- 26 vehicles and 29 motorcycles;
- 3 artillery systems, 1 tank and 3 armoured vehicles.
"In addition, 60 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 10 take-off points for UAV operators were hit. In total, 22660 targets were destroyed/injured during August (01-31.08), of which 5292 were enemy personnel," the statement said.
