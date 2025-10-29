Two oil depots, two radar stations and "Pantsir-S2" hit by SSU drones in occupied Crimea, - sources. VIDEO
Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the air defence system of the ruscists, two oil depots and two radar stations in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by sources in the SSU.
Air defence of the occupiers
The UAVs hit the "Pantsir-S2" anti-aircraft missile system worth about $20 million, which is one of the key elements of the Russian air defence.
Enemy radar station
Two radar stations were also attacked.
The destruction of these systems weakens Russia's air defence on the Crimean direction.
Oil depots
An oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske, where fuel was stored, was also hit.
A large-scale fire broke out at the facility.
The "Komsomolska" oil depot was also hit.
What preceded it?
On the night of 29 October, there were reports of explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password