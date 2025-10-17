General Staff confirmed that Russia had shot down its own Su-30SM while repelling drone attack in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed reports that Russia had shot down one of its own Su-30SM fighter jet during an operation against drones.

This was reported by the General Staff, according to Censor.NET.

"The Ukrainian Navy's intelligence services intercepted radio communications about the ignition of two engines and the ejection of the crew of a Russian Su-30SM aircraft, which was performing a mission in the north-western part of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the statement said.

The General Staff noted that the enemy had probably shot down its own multi-purpose fighter jet while repelling a UAV attack using air defence systems.

Earlier it was reported that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian air defence forces had shot down their own military aircraft while attempting to repel a UAV attack.

As a reminder, on the night of 17 October, the temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by drones. The attack caused a large-scale fire at an oil depot belonging to "Kedr" LLC, the owner of ATAN, the largest network of petrol stations on the peninsula.