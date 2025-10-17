Russians shot down their own plane while repelling drone attack over Crimea - Pletenchuk

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian air defense shot down its own military aircraft while trying to repel an attack by drones.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of "Apostrophe".

"We repelled the attacks of the Ukrainians so much that as a result they were able to shoot down their own aircraft today over Crimea. The fight continues. In Crimea, they are now collecting all the information," Pletenchuk noted.

According to him, after the night strikes on the peninsula, a fire broke out at another Russian oil depot.

Also remind, on the night of October 17, the temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by drones. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil depot owned by LLC "Kedr" - the owner of the largest gas station network on the ATAN peninsula.

