Crimea attacked by drones at night: large-scale fire at oil depot in Hvardiiske. VIDEO

On the night of 17 October, the temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Krymsky Veter" telegram channel.

As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out in the village of Hvardiiske, Simferopol district, at an oil depot owned by "Kedr" LLC ,the owner of the largest chain of petrol stations on the peninsula, ATAN.

The first reports of the incident were received around 02:40 am. Eyewitnesses heard explosions, which were followed by a large fire in the area of the petrol station.

According to preliminary reports, a successful attack on this facility could lead to serious problems with fuel supplies in Crimea. In addition, there is unconfirmed information about a possible hit on an ammunition depot located nearby.

Around 06:20 a.m., a series of powerful explosions occurred in Simferopol and Simferopol district. The occupation authorities have not yet commented on the events.

