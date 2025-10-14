Oil depot in Feodosia has been burning for day and half: thick toxic smoke over city. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, a fire at an oil depot has been burning for more than a day and a half.

According to Censor.NET, there is thick smoke over the city, which is visible even from Staryi Krym, and the smell of burning can be felt tens of kilometres away. The occupation authorities report that more than 800 people have been evacuated from the surrounding areas.

