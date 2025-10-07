Oil terminal in occupied Feodosia burning for second day after AFU strikes. SATELLITE IMAGES

The oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia keeps burning after explosions that happened on the night of 5 to 6 October.

This is what the Telegram channel "Krymsky Veter" says, citing satellite images, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to the channel, the largest fire is in the north-eastern part of the oil depot. The fire has been burning for more than a day.

The Russian occupation "authorities" in Crimea have not commented on the incident - a day after the explosions, no official statement has been released about the attack or the consequences of the fire.

We will remind you that on the night of 6 October, occupied Crimea was massively attacked by drones, with explosions heard in Saky, Feodosia, Yevpatoria and near the "Kacha" airfield. The occupiers' air defence systems were activated.

