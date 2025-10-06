Drone attack on occupied Crimea: explosions heard in Saky, Feodosia and Yevpatoria. VIDEO

On the night of 6 October, the occupied Crimea was massively attacked by drones, with explosions in Saky, Feodosia, Yevpatoria and near the "Kacha" airfield. The occupiers' air defence system was operating.

This was reported by Censor.NET

First, the explosions occurred near the "Saky" airfield in Novofedorivka. According to locals, the explosions started at 00:23 a.m., and soon it became known that the air defence system was firing on drones.

Almost an hour later, explosions occurred in Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Simferopol district, and near the village of Andriivka. It is known that the "Kacha" airfield is located near this village.

Later, it became known that in Feodosia, drones hit an oil depot: fuel and lubricant tanks were damaged.

The oil depot had been attacked many times before, but after the previous strikes, only 22 of the 34 tanks remained intact.

In addition, according to locals, a military unit between Yevpatoria and the village of Zatyshne was hit.

The occupation authorities of Crimea did not provide official comments.

