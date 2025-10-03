Drones attacked Belbek and Kacha airfields in occupied Crimea, - local public sources

Explosions were heard at the Belbek and Kacha airfields in occupied Crimea on the evening of 2 October.

According to Censor.NET, local public sources reported the incident.

According to sources, the Russian air defence system was activated in Sevastopol, and drones were spotted over the city.

At 8 p.m., an air raid alert was declared in Sevastopol, and explosions were heard near the Kacha airfield at around 9:09 p.m.

The head of the Russian occupation administration, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian drones and that one of the drones was shot down by air defence forces over the sea near Kozacha Bay.

Some local Telegram channels report that a group of drones flew around Sevastopol across the Black Sea, heading for the southern and southeastern coast of Crimea.

Earlier, we wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could launch a major strike on Crimea before winter. The recent strike by Ukrainian troops on radar stations and air defence facilities on the Crimean peninsula has created gaps in Russian air defences, and Ukraine can therefore exploit these vulnerabilities to achieve even more significant results.

