In temporarily occupied Crimea - petrol shortages, traffic jams and queues at petrol stations. VIDEO
There is a shortage of petrol on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, with residents standing in long queues.
According to Censor.NET, the footage filmed by a local resident shows traffic jams near petrol stations.
"They are already pulling up, now the sausage will be organised," the video posted on social media shows.
