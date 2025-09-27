In temporarily occupied Crimea - petrol shortages, traffic jams and queues at petrol stations. VIDEO

There is a shortage of petrol on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, with residents standing in long queues.

According to Censor.NET, the footage filmed by a local resident shows traffic jams near petrol stations.

"They are already pulling up, now the sausage will be organised," the video posted on social media shows.

