Russians strike three petrol stations in Kramatorsk with drones: girl wounded. PHOTOS
Kramatorsk suffered an enemy UAV attack
This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET reports.
Using three attack UAVs, according to preliminary information from V2U, Russian troops struck three petrol stations in the city.
A girl born in 2006 was wounded and hospitalised.
