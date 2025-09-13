ENG
News Shelling of Kramatorsk
Russians strike three petrol stations in Kramatorsk with drones: girl wounded. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk suffered an enemy UAV attack

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET reports.

Using three attack UAVs, according to preliminary information from V2U, Russian troops struck three petrol stations in the city.

A girl born in 2006 was wounded and hospitalised.

Shelling of Kramatorsk on 13 September
