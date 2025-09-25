Fuel collapse in Russia: 360 petrol stations have already closed, with worst situation in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
A fuel collapse is unfolding in Russia: more than 360 petrol stations have closed. According to Russian media, every fiftieth petrol station has stopped selling petrol.
The worst situation is in the temporarily occupied Crimea, where almost half of the petrol stations are out of business. At those that remain open, drivers can only fill up with diesel fuel, Censor.NET reports.
Russian propagandists are trying to justify the situation with "scheduled repairs of oil refineries". Meanwhile, gauleiter Sergey Aksyonov called on Crimean residents and tourists to "be patient".
