Over 50 cars line up at gas station in occupied Luhansk. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a line of vehicles at a gas station in occupied Luhansk.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows more than fifty cars. The author of the post claimed the video was filmed on 8 September 2025.
