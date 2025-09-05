Ryazan oil refinery and number of other enemy targets, including in Luhansk, have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of 5 September 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the Ryazan oil refinery.

According to Censor.NET, this was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, a strike was recorded on the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining facility, with an estimated capacity of 6 million tonnes of oil per year.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tonnes of oil per year, is one of the four largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces various grades of petrol, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases and other petroleum products. The facility is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

Read more: Madiar confirmed strike on oil refinery in Russia and oil depot in occupied Luhansk: Petrol is becoming a scarce liquid

Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the positions of two divisions of S-400 "Triumph" SAM in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary data, a command and control vehicle and a control point were hit.

In addition, units of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked a Russian military engineering ammunition and UAV depot in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk. As a result, a secondary detonation occurred at the facility, followed by a fire.

"The defence forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers, the supply of fuel, lubricants and ammunition to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

Read more: Drones attacked oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia: fire raging. VIDEO+PHOTOS