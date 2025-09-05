Madiar confirmed strike on oil refinery in Russia and oil depot in occupied Luhansk: Petrol is becoming a scarce liquid

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi (Madiar), confirmed the strikes on the refinery and oil depot of Russian troops.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Ryazan Oil Refinery (Ryazan, Russia) is a 17.1 million tonne per year refinery, one of the 4 largest refineries in Russia.) The visit was carried out by the Birds' Sting of the USF (14th regiment of the USF) together with the SOF, DIU and other components of the Union of Officers of Ukraine.)



"Luhansk oil depot" - performed by the Birds' Sting of the USF (14th USF regiment)



Worm petrol is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil - fast-burning," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan is on fire after a drone attack.

And in the occupied Luhansk, the invaders' oil depot was hit.

