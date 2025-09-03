17 moments of August – USF commander Madyar spoke about strikes on Russian oil facilities. VIDEO

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 17 oil facilities in Russia in August.

USF Commander Robert Brovdi reported this, Censor.NET notes.

In particular, the following facilities were hit

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Aug. 2), USF;

SOCHI NPP fuel depot (Aug. 3), USF;

Afipsky Oil Refinery (Aug. 7), USF jointly with the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU);

ERTAN fuel depot (Aug. 8), USF;

Saratov Oil Refinery (Aug. 10), USF;

UNECHA TRANSNEFT-DRUZHBA oil pumping station (12.08), (Aug. 12), USF with DIU and another component of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces;

Volgograd Oil Refinery (Aug. 14), USF with DIU;

Nevinnomyssk Azot PJSC (Aug. 16), USF with another component of the Security and Defense Forces;

Nikolskoye–Transneft oil pumping station (Aug. 18), USF;

Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery (Aug. 20) — USF "Graf" group;

UNECHA TRANSNEFT-DRUZHBA oil pumping station (Aug. 21), SBS in conjunction with GUR and other components of JSOC

Albashneft Oil Refinery (Aug. 22), USF "Graf" group with DIU;

Syzran Oil Refinery (Aug. 24), USF with Special Operations Forces (SOF);

Kuibyshev Oil Refinery (Aug. 28), USF with SOF;

Afipsky Oil Refinery (Aug. 28), USF with HUR;

Krasnodar Oil Refinery (Aug. 30), USF with SOF;

Syzran Oil Refinery (Aug. 30), USF with SOF.

"The Sting of the Unmanned Systems Forces’ ‘Birds’, the 14th USF Regiment and the USF ‘Graf’ group. Gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are turning into fast-burning commodities. More to come," Brovdi said.