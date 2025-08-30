General Staff confirmed damage to refineries in Krasnodar and Samara regions

On the night of August 30, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Krasnodar Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) and the Sizransky Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the oil refinery in the Krasnodar region produces 3 million tons of light petroleum products per year, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel. It participates in supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

After the attack, numerous explosions and a fire were reported at the facility.

"Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces have repeatedly struck the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, and bitumen. By August 2025, its processing capacity reached 8.5 million tons per year. A fire has been reported in the area of the facility," the General Staff said.

They added that the Defense Forces are taking measures to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

