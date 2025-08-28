General Staff confirmed strikes on two Russian oil refineries and ammunition depots

On the night of 28 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of important targets on Russian territory.

This was reported in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia.

"This oil refinery, whose main products are gasoline and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying the invading army. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tons of oil per year," the statement said.

A large-scale fire was recorded at the facility.

The Kuybyshevsky Oil Refinery in the Samara region was also hit.

"The enterprise produces petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil, solvents, and a total of more than 30 types of petroleum products. Its processing capacity is 7 million tonnes of oil per year. Explosions and a fire were reported on the territory of the plant," the General Staff said.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, Special Operations Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine struck ammunition depots and a number of logistics facilities of the Russian troops both on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories.

Detailed information on the consequences of the strikes is being clarified.

