Unmanned Systems Forces confirm strikes on Russian refineries

Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces Robert (Madiar) Brovdi confirmed that Ukrainian drones had struck Russian oil refineries. According to him, oil refining volumes in Russia fell by 21% in August, and by another 4.7% during the latest attack alone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Madiar's post on Telegram.

According to the commander, fuel production fell by 4.7% last night. Defenders struck the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery (Samara region) with a capacity of 7 million tons of oil per year (2.5% of the total volume). The strike was carried out by fighters from the "Bird's Sting" SBS (14th regiment) together with the Special Operations Forces. The Afipsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Krai) has a capacity of 6.25 million tons per year (2.2% of the total volume). The operation was carried out by soldiers of the "Bird's Sting" SBS (14th regiment) together with fighters from the Main Intelligence Directorate.

As a reminder, on the night of August 28, two oil refineries were attacked in Russia.

