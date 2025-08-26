Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said that Budapest may suspend electricity supplies to Ukraine following attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to Vasárnap.

Szijjártó stated that Ukraine is pursuing a "very outspoken anti-Hungarian policy" and stressed that Kyiv’s expectations regarding pressure from Brussels and Hungarian officials on Hungary do not align with his country’s interests.

The minister specified that Hungary provides 30–40% of Ukraine’s electricity imports and hinted at the possibility of creating "difficulties" in this sector

At the same time, Szijjártó assured that Hungary does not intend to harm the Ukrainian population.

Orban’s office also claimed that the Nord Stream gas pipeline was blown up "on the orders of the Ukrainian state and military leadership."

As a reminder, on the morning of August 18, Hungary and Slovakia stopped receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline after Ukrainian drones struck the Nikolskoye pumping station in Russia’s Tambov region.

The strike caused a fire at the facility, and the pumping of oil through the Druzhba trunk pipeline was completely halted for nearly two days. However, late on Wednesday evening, August 20, Russia resumed oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the pipeline.

But on the evening of August 21, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) carried out a strike on the Unecha pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region, one of the largest hubs on the Druzhba pipeline.

As a result of the strike, Russian oil supplies to Hungary were once again suspended. On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, citing Russian officials, said that it would take at least five days to restore the pipeline’s operations this time.