Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that his country had once again stopped receiving Russian oil due to an attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"Last night, we received news that the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border had been attacked again, for the third time in a short period. Oil transportation to Hungary has been suspended again!" the statement said.

Szijjártó called it "another attack on energy security" of Hungary and "yet another attempt to drag us into war."

On 13 August, the "Unecha" oil pumping station in the Bryansk region had already been attacked by drones.

As a reminder, on the morning of 18 August, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of "striking" the oil pipeline. In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to this.

Later, Hungary said that the "Druzhba" Russian oil pipeline had resumed operations.

On 21 August, unmanned aerial vehicles struck the "Unecha" oil pumping station in Russia again.

