Unecha oil pumping station in Bryansk region was attacked by drones - Russian media. VIDEO

On the night of 13 August, residents of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation reported a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

According to the residents, the target was again the Unecha oil pumping station in the village of Vysokoye.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged destruction of 12 UAVs by air defence forces.

On 6 August, at least one UAV hit was reported at the Unecha station, which caused a fire.

The Unecha linear production and dispatch station is the largest hub of the Druzhba oil pipeline network.

