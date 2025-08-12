Drones attack Stavropol: fire breaks out at chemical plant. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 12 August, drones attacked southern Russia. Explosions were heard in Stavropol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to eyewitnesses, several explosions were recorded. According to preliminary data, the local Monocrystal plant was targeted. The chemical industry enterprise is one of the main producers of sapphire for the optoelectronic industry.

Synthetic sapphire is used in optical systems, protective elements for sensors and lasers, including military devices. It is also used in components of aerospace, instrumentation and other high-tech industries, including the military.

Locals also claim an attack on the "Neptune" plant, which specialises in the production of control systems for ships, both military and civilian.

It is included in the list of strategic enterprises of the Russian Federation.

The products are used on more than 300 vessels of the Russian Navy, including nuclear cruisers, submarines, tankers, Arctic ships, etc.

The plant maintains critical infrastructure in the Russian defence and shipbuilding industry.

Watch more: Two Russians observe work of Russian army’s air defence forces over Saratov: "Crooked, slanted. Glory to Russia. That’s it, f#cked up!". VIDEO





