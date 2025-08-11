ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9435 visitors online
News Video Drone attack on Russian regions
7 329 13

Two Russians observe work of Russian army’s air defence forces over Saratov: "Crooked, slanted. Glory to Russia. That’s it, f#cked up!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing two Russians filming an attack by Ukrainian drones on an oil refinery in Saratov.

According to Censor.NET, the two Russians are seen assessing the performance of the Russian air defence system and speaking not very favourably of it.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Drones attacked Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant in Nizhny Novgorod region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTO

Author: 

Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (136) Russia (12420) drones (2672)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 