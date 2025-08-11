Two Russians observe work of Russian army’s air defence forces over Saratov: "Crooked, slanted. Glory to Russia. That’s it, f#cked up!". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing two Russians filming an attack by Ukrainian drones on an oil refinery in Saratov.
According to Censor.NET, the two Russians are seen assessing the performance of the Russian air defence system and speaking not very favourably of it.
Warning: Strong language!
