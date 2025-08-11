Drones attacked Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant in Nizhny Novgorod region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the morning of 11 August, residents of the Nizhny Novgorod region reported explosions in Arzamas and Dzerzhinsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to Governor Gleb Nikitin, UAVs attacked two industrial zones in the Nizhny Novgorod region at night.

"Unfortunately, during the repulse in the Arzamas district, casualties and damage could not be avoided. One employee was killed on the spot and two injured were taken to hospital," Nikitin said.

According to residents, the attack targeted the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant (APZ), which produces devices for the aviation and space industries.

Dzerzhinsk is a satellite city of the regional centre. Both cities are known as important centres of the military industry.

APZ is an enterprise that manufactures instruments for the aviation and space industries, as well as civilian products. The plant develops and manufactures gyroscopic instruments, control systems, on-board electronic computers, steering drives, test and verification systems, flow measuring and medical equipment.

On 21 March 2022, the company became part of "Tactical Missile Systems" JSC Corporation.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company is under sanctions from the European Union, the United States, Ukraine and New Zealand.

