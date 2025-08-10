Strike was carried out on Saratov oil refinery - General Staff

Today, on 10 August, at night, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck at the Saratov Oil Refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the enterprise as a result of the UAV hit.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of the Russian Federation's fuel infrastructure involved in supplying the occupation forces with petroleum products. Its annual refining capacity is up to 7 million tonnes of oil.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to take systematic measures aimed at reducing the enemy's military and economic potential in order to force it to stop its armed aggression against our country. Each destroyed facility on the territory of the Russian Federation, which is involved in ensuring its criminal war against Ukraine, brings us closer to a just peace," the General Staff said.

Also read: UAVs attacked Rostov region: fire near the airfield. VIDEO

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that drones attacked Saratov. It is likely that an oil refinery was hit.