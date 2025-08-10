Drones attacked Saratov. Oil refinery was probably hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 10 August 2025, drones attacked the Russian city of Saratov.

As noted, the drones allegedly hit a local oil refinery.

There is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Rosaviatsia reports that Saratov airport is currently not receiving or sending flights.