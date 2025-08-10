Drones attacked Saratov. Oil refinery was probably hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the night of Sunday, 10 August 2025, drones attacked the Russian city of Saratov.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.
As noted, the drones allegedly hit a local oil refinery.
There is no official confirmation of this information yet.
Rosaviatsia reports that Saratov airport is currently not receiving or sending flights.
