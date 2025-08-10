ENG
News Drone attack on Russian regions
Drones attacked Saratov. Oil refinery was probably hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 10 August 2025, drones attacked the Russian city of Saratov.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

Saratov after the attack
As noted, the drones allegedly hit a local oil refinery.

Watch more: SSU drones struck Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan. VIDEO

There is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Rosaviatsia reports that Saratov airport is currently not receiving or sending flights.

