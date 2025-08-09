SSU drones struck Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan. VIDEO

Today, on 9 August, SBU drones struck a logistics hub in Tatarstan, where Shakhtys are stored.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Centre A hit a logistics hub where Shakhtys and foreign components are stored. This warehouse is located in the village of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan," the statement said.

As noted, the drone hit the building of the logistics hub directly. A fire broke out after the explosion. The distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1300 kilometres.

"The Security Service continues its consistent work on demilitarisation of Russian military facilities in the deep enemy rear. The Shahed storage depots used by the enemy to terrorise Ukraine every night are one of the legitimate military targets. Each such successful special operation reduces the enemy's ability to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine," the SBU stressed.