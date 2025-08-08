UAVs attacked Rostov region: fire near airfield. VIDEO

On the night of 8 August, drones attacked the Rostov region. Locals reported explosions in two districts of the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.

It is noted that the entire north of the Rostov region was under attack by drones. Residents reported a hit near the airfield.

In the morning, acting Governor Yuri Slyusar said that a UAV attack had been repelled in Millerovo and Chortkovsky districts of the region. In Millerovo itself, a petrol tanker caught fire.

