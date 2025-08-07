Afipsky oil refinery and number of other facilities on territory of Russian Federation have been hit - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have conducted a number of successful strikes on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation involved in the aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The damage to the Afip oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory has been confirmed. Its annual refining capacity is 6.25 million tonnes per year, which is 2.1% of Russia's total oil refining. As a result of the UAV hit, the fire engulfed the technological unit for processing gas and gas condensate," the statement said.

The attack was carried out by units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Defence Forces also attacked a number of other important targets - the results of the combat operations are being clarified.

