After Russian strike, Szijjártó again called for negotiations, but did not mention Russia and Zakarpattia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to Russia's massive strike on Ukrainian regions, in particular Transcarpathia, but did not mention Russia as the aggressor in his post and called for the conclusion of a "peace agreement" as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Szijjártó's Facebook post.

He stated that "the news from Ukraine this morning once again confirms that peace is needed as soon as possible."

"Everyone must make every effort to reach a peaceful agreement that will end the war as soon as possible! This is the only way to prevent further bloodshed and destruction," wrote the head of Hungarian diplomacy.

However, in his post, the Hungarian Foreign Minister did not mention the shelling of Ukrainian territories, nor did he refer to Russia as the aggressor country.

Read also on Censor.NET: Lipavsky on another Russian shelling: 574 drones and missiles tonight - Russia's disgrace

Massive combined shelling on August 21

On the evening of August 20, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones. At dawn, explosions were heard in a number of regions - the occupiers struck with missiles.

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, several industrial infrastructure facilities were damaged. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses, knocking out their windows.

The occupiers struck Zakarpattia with rockets and UAVs. In Mukachevo, a strike hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises. As a result of the strike, storage facilities were destroyed, a fire broke out, and 15 people were injured.

A "shahid" also attacked the village of Lypovets in the Khust district of Zakarpattia. A farm building was damaged, windows in a residential building were broken, and a power line was damaged.

In addition, Russian invaders carried out a combined attack with Shaheds and missiles on Lviv. One person was killed and three were injured.

11 drones and a missile, Russian forces attacked Lutsk, injuring a 48-year-old woman. She was in a shop in one of the suburban villages. The victim suffered injuries to her arm, leg, and back and was hospitalized. The building sustained minor damage.