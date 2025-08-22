On the evening of 21 August, the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck at the "Unecha" oil pumping station in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

"As of the end of the day on 21.08.25, the 'Unecha' oil pumping station was out of order. Repair it in 48 hours. And yet, it's more subtle and personal: Ruszkik haza! The sting of worms was delivered by the USF Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The journey of the USF Birds through the worm oil refineries continues... *USF reconnaissance. Eyes and Sting - worm horror," commented Magyar.

On 13 August, the"Unecha" oil pumping station in the Bryansk region had already been attacked by drones.

As a reminder, on 18 August, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Ukraine of "striking" the oil pipeline. In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to this.

Later, Hungary said that the "Druzhba" Russian oil pipeline had resumed operations.