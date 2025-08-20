Oil supply via Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia has been resumed - country’s Ministry of Economy

Slovakia has reported that oil supplies to the country via the Druzhba pipeline have been restored and are proceeding as usual.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official statement by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova.

"Oil supplies to Slovakia are currently proceeding as normal. In the coming days, we will receive more detailed information on whether there will be changes to this month's delivery schedule and whether damage to infrastructure outside Slovakia will affect the total monthly volume of deliveries," the statement said.

The minister added that given the rapid restoration of supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, the impact would be minimal.

The statement recalls that due to damage to a transformer station in Russia on August 18, oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended. It was noted that this was "the second case of infrastructure damage in seven days."

On the morning of August 18, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of "attacks" on the oil pipeline. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga responded to this accusation.

Subsequently, Hungary announced that the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline had resumed operations.