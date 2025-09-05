Drones attacked oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia: fire raging. VIDEO+PHOTOS
An oil refinery is on fire in the Russian city of Ryazan after a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local telegram channels and the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko.
Thus, local residents report that a refinery is on fire as a result of the drone attack.
In his turn, Andriushchenko confirmed the damage to the oil refinery in Ryazan. He also reminded that it was a repeat attack. The previous attack took place on 2 August.
