News Drone attack on Russian regions
Drones attacked oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia: fire raging. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An oil refinery is on fire in the Russian city of Ryazan after a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local telegram channels and the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko.

Thus, local residents report that a refinery is on fire as a result of the drone attack.

In his turn, Andriushchenko confirmed the damage to the oil refinery in Ryazan. He also reminded that it was a repeat attack. The previous attack took place on 2 August.

Oil refinery in Ryazan, Russian Federation, on fire
