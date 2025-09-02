Drones attacked Rostov-on-Don: high-rise buildings were on fire, evacuation is underway. VIDEO

On the night of Tuesday, 2 September 2025, drones attacked the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

This was announced by the Governor of the Rostov region, Yury Slyusar, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the attack set fire to the upper floors of high-rise buildings in the Leventsovsky neighbourhood.

Read more: Drones attacked "Kropotkin" substation in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTO

The head of the region assured that three adults and a child were injured. An unexploded shell was found in one of the apartments. The evacuation of 320 residents is underway.