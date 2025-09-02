Drones attacked Rostov-on-Don: high-rise buildings were on fire, evacuation is underway. VIDEO
On the night of Tuesday, 2 September 2025, drones attacked the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
This was announced by the Governor of the Rostov region, Yury Slyusar, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the attack set fire to the upper floors of high-rise buildings in the Leventsovsky neighbourhood.
The head of the region assured that three adults and a child were injured. An unexploded shell was found in one of the apartments. The evacuation of 320 residents is underway.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password